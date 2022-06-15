Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Increases By 38.5%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.
NASDAQ:RNDV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. 14,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
