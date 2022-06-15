Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Increases By 38.5%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

NASDAQ:RNDV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. 14,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

