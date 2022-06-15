Short Interest in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Decreases By 24.6%

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 707,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 280,496 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 615,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 42,255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000.

FSSI remained flat at $$9.80 on Wednesday. 20,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,277. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

