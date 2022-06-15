Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Increases By 42.0%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 7,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($31.25) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Danske raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

