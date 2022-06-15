Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Increases By 42.0%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 7,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.50.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th.
Fortum Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.
