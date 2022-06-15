Short Interest in Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Grows By 51.6%

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,800 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 478,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SDIPF stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.
Frasers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
