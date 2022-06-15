Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Rises By 46.3%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,842,600 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 2,627,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $35.10.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Digital (BRPHF)
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.