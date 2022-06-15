Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Rises By 46.3%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,842,600 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 2,627,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

