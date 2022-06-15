Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Expands By 40.7%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 125,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DAX opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

