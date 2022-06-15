Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Rises By 37.4%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CATH opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.4% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.