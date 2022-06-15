Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Increases By 46.2%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

