Short Interest in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Increases By 44.0%

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the May 15th total of 180,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GSBC stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $736.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

