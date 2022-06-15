Short Interest in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Increases By 46.2%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of GHL opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $181.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 10,000 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,043. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $49,828.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,644,283. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,314,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 185,270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,202.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 53,848 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.