Short Interest in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Increases By 36.3%

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,805. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.19. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $105.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.31 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 183.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

