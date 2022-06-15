Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Rises By 35.0%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLFP traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. 5,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

About Heartland Financial USA (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

