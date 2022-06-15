Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Expands By 53.8%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.5 days.

HERXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

