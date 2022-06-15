Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Expands By 43.9%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $248.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

