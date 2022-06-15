Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Expands By 43.9%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $248.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE)
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.