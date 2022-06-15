Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Declines By 26.3%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 474,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,328. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCII. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $866,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 788,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 438,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 83,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

