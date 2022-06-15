Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Drops By 23.1%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

HCIIW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,139. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.45.

