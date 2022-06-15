Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Drops By 25.5%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ideal Power during the first quarter valued at $719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ideal Power by 27.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ideal Power by 6.8% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 213,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

IPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of IPWR traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

