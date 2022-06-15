Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Grows By 35.9%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 99,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Ilika has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.99.
Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)
