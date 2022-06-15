Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Rises By 46.7%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
In related news, Director Kenneth Ewell Lee bought 108,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $48,834.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 192,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 146,020 shares of company stock valued at $66,834. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 348,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,281. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.
Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
