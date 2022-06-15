Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Increases By 37.0%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 963,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PDBC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 180,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,782. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

