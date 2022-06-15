Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Drops By 21.7%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 983,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after buying an additional 514,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.