Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Expands By 36.7%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

