Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Expands By 36.7%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the May 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $28.17.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.
