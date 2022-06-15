Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Increases By 52.2%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,143,900 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the May 15th total of 751,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.5 days.

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $$11.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

