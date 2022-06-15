Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Drops By 22.4%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

ITRM stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.21. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.52.

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.