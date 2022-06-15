Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Rises By 49.2%

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,657,500 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 5,802,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JPSTF stock remained flat at $$7.59 during trading on Wednesday. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

Get JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. alerts:

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.