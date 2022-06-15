Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Rises By 36.8%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JREIF remained flat at $$4,900.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $4,900.00 and a 1 year high of $4,900.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,152.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5,443.36.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

About Japan Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.