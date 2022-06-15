Short Interest in Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Drops By 25.0%

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JCYGY traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.