Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Expands By 50.0%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
OTCMKTS JBFCY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.0539 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd.
Jollibee Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names.
