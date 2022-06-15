Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Grows By 46.8%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 246,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRNGF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 448,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.