Short Interest in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Increases By 42.9%

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,700 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 406,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,084. Kforce has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.02 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

