Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Increases By 43.5%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,595 shares in the company, valued at $164,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $8,999,995.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,474,927.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,065,133 shares of company stock valued at $10,395,378. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 47,161 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Liquidia by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 71,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,720. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $307.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

