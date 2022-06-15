Short Interest in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Rises By 36.9%

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,600 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the May 15th total of 380,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVLU shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of LVLU traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 257,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

