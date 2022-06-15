Short Interest in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Decreases By 23.8%

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V. stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,378. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

