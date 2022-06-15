Short Interest in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Decreases By 25.4%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,600 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.63.

MKTX traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $270.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.55. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

