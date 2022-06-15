Short Interest in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Decreases By 21.4%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,690,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 21,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,703,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,705.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 692,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.04. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

