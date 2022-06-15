Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Decreases By 24.3%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MDIBY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 123,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $12.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.70 ($12.19) to €11.80 ($12.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

