Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Decreases By 26.0%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 869,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesoblast by 347.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 179,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,929. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $308.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.05.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MESO has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

