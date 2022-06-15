Short Interest in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Increases By 40.8%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 156,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

MINM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 58,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,712. Minim has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Minim had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minim will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Minim in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

