Short Interest in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW) Declines By 25.0%

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MPACW remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413. Model Performance Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

