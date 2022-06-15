Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Drops By 21.8%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NTCO opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 295.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

