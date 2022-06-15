Short Interest in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Grows By 36.0%

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 201,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Neonode alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Neonode in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Neonode by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. 53,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,295. The company has a market cap of $85.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.33. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%.

About Neonode (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.