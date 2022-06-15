Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Drops By 25.2%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS NSRCF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. 3,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,390. NextSource Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

