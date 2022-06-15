Short Interest in NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Increases By 45.9%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,700 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 2,824,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 763.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NDRBF opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDRBF shares. Morgan Stanley raised NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Danske raised NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.