Short Interest in NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Increases By 45.9%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,700 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 2,824,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 763.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NDRBF opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDRBF shares. Morgan Stanley raised NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Danske raised NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.
