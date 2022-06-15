Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Declines By 24.0%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 384,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NWPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $205,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,629.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,053 shares of company stock worth $612,466 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 482,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.8% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,390. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

