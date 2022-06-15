Short Interest in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Increases By 43.3%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 133,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,884. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after buying an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after buying an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

