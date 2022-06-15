Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Increases By 52.4%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,900 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 499,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. 11,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
