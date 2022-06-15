Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Drops By 26.2%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in OFS Credit by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 114,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OFS Credit by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OFS Credit by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCCI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,643. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.62. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.70%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.89%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

