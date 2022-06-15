Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Drops By 26.2%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in OFS Credit by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 114,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OFS Credit by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OFS Credit by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OCCI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,643. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.62. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.
OFS Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Credit (OCCI)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.