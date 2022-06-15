Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Decreases By 25.8%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

ONTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 4,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,987. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

