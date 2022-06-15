Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Grows By 37.6%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,638,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 1,191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,820.6 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking stock remained flat at $$8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile (Get Rating)
