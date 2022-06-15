Short Interest in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Increases By 40.3%

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,968. Parke Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $268.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.13% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,317.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,389.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,239 shares of company stock worth $591,647 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.